The drug Veklury is being recalled because it may contain glass particles

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is recalling one lot of Veklury (remdesivir) in 100 mg vials because they may contain glass particles - FDA

One consumer noticed the glass and notified the company

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is recalling one lot of Veklury (remdesivir) in 100 mg vials. The company said it received a customer complaint and confirmed the presence of a glass particle in the drug’s vial during the company's investigation.

Injecting a glass particle can have minor to severe consequences. The glass may result in local irritation or swelling in response to the foreign material. But the glass particulate can potentially travel through the blood vessels to various organs and block blood vessels in the heart, lungs or brain which can cause stroke and even lead to death. To date, Gilead said it has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall.

What to do

Gilead is notifying its distributors and customers via UPS next day air mail to pharmacies and is facilitating the return of any remaining vials from the affected lot. Facilities that have Veklury (remdesivir) for Injection 100 mg/vial which is being recalled should stop using the affected lot and return the product vials per the instructions in the letter.

Consumers and healthcare providers with questions regarding this recall can contact Gilead Medical Information at 1-866-633-4474 Monday to Friday 5am - 6pm PST or through their website at www.askgileadmedical.com.

Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this drug product.

