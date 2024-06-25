Tesla recalls more than 11,000 Cybertrucks

Tesla has announced the recall of 11,688 2024 Cybertrucks because excessive electrical current can cause the front windshield wiper motor controller to fail. Windshield wiper failure can reduce visibility, increasing the risk of a crash.

What to do

Tesla service will replace the wiper motor, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed by August 18, 2024.

Owners may contact Tesla customer service at 1-877-798-3752. Tesla's number for this recall is SB-24-17-006.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.