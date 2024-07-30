Write a review
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Recalls

Tesla recalls 1.8 million vehicles to address hood latch issue

Software may fail to detect an unlatched hood

Tesla has issued a recall for 1.8 million 2021-2024 Model 3, Model S, Model X, and 2020-2024 Model Y vehicles. The hood latch assembly may fail to detect an unlatched hood condition after the hood has been opened.

An unlatched hood can fully open, obstructing the driver's view and increasing the risk of a crash. Fortunately for Tesla owners, the fix is relatively simple.

What to do

Tesla has released an over-the-air (OTA) software update, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed September 22, 2024. Owners may contact Tesla customer service at 1-877-798-3752. Tesla's number for this recall is SB-24-00-012.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

Quick and easy. Find an auto warranty partner now.

    Trending in Online Banks

    Get the news you need delivered to you

    Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    You’re signed up

    We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.