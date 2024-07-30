Tesla recalls 1.8 million vehicles to address hood latch issue

Tesla has issued a recall for 1.8 million 2021-2024 Model 3, Model S, Model X, and 2020-2024 Model Y vehicles. The hood latch assembly may fail to detect an unlatched hood condition after the hood has been opened.

An unlatched hood can fully open, obstructing the driver's view and increasing the risk of a crash. Fortunately for Tesla owners, the fix is relatively simple.

What to do

Tesla has released an over-the-air (OTA) software update, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed September 22, 2024. Owners may contact Tesla customer service at 1-877-798-3752. Tesla's number for this recall is SB-24-00-012.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.