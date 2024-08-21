Write a review
Tesla is recalling 9,000 Model Xs because exterior trim may fall off

Pieces of metal in the street will create a road hazard

Tesla has issued a recall of 9,136 2016 Model Xs because the front and center roof cosmetic trim pieces may were not securely attached to the exterior of the vehicle. As a result, one or both pieces of trim may separate from the vehicle and fall in the road.

Trim that separates from the vehicle during use can create a road hazard. It can not only damage tires but it can increase the risk of a crash.

What to do

Tesla service will test the roof trim adhesion and reattach the trim pieces as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed by October 14, 2024. 

Owners may contact Tesla customer service at 1-877-798-3752. Tesla's number for this recall is SB-24-12-008. Vehicles previously repaired under recall 20V-710 will need to have the new inspection and remedy completed.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.

