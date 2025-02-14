Write a review
Urgent Recall: 6-in-1 Pounding Game from Temu.com poses magnet ingestion risk

This game is being recalled because of a violation of federal regulations for magnets - Image via CPSC

Magnet Hazard Alert: Dispose of 6-in-1 Game from Temu.com Now

A mandated recall has been issued for the 6-in-1 Pounding Game due to a magnet that can come loose and pose an ingestion hazard. The recall was prompted by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission’s findings regarding a violation of federal regulations for magnets.

This issue was identified through regulatory oversight, and it affects about 180 units sold exclusively on Temu.com. The company is instructing purchasers to remove the product from use and dispose of it, with instructions for verifying disposal and potentially seeking further assistance.

What to look for?

Product name and description:

  • 6-in-1 Pounding Game
  • Constructed of wood and includes a frog clock, xylophone, gears, wooden pegs with animal faces, carrots, worms with metal heads, mallets, sticks, and a wooden bird

Identifiers:

  • The toy is described as having a magnet embedded in the wooden bird’s beak
  • This embed can break off and create a hazard
  • The product packaging may reference “6 in 1”
  • There is no clearly marked batch or model number on publicly available information

Affected purchase locations and dates:

  • Sold exclusively on Temu.com
  • No specific date range has been confirmed in public disclosures

What should buyers do?

Next steps:

  • Stop using the recalled product
  • Keep it away from children
  • Dispose of it so it cannot be retrieved by a child
  • Take a photo of the disposed product and send it to DMITOY at dmitoy202405@163.com or via message on Temu.com

Refunds, replacements, or repairs:

  • Contact DMITOY at dmitoy202405@163.com or through Temu.com for information on refunds or further instructions

Health and safety advice:

  • If a magnet was swallowed or there are signs of ingestion, seek immediate medical attention
  • Watch for symptoms such as abdominal pain, vomiting, or discomfort

