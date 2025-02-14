Urgent Recall: 6-in-1 Pounding Game from Temu.com poses magnet ingestion risk

A mandated recall has been issued for the 6-in-1 Pounding Game due to a magnet that can come loose and pose an ingestion hazard. The recall was prompted by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission’s findings regarding a violation of federal regulations for magnets.
This issue was identified through regulatory oversight, and it affects about 180 units sold exclusively on Temu.com. The company is instructing purchasers to remove the product from use and dispose of it, with instructions for verifying disposal and potentially seeking further assistance.
What to look for?
Product name and description:
- 6-in-1 Pounding Game
- Constructed of wood and includes a frog clock, xylophone, gears, wooden pegs with animal faces, carrots, worms with metal heads, mallets, sticks, and a wooden bird
Identifiers:
- The toy is described as having a magnet embedded in the wooden bird’s beak
- This embed can break off and create a hazard
- The product packaging may reference “6 in 1”
- There is no clearly marked batch or model number on publicly available information
Affected purchase locations and dates:
- Sold exclusively on Temu.com
- No specific date range has been confirmed in public disclosures
What should buyers do?
Next steps:
- Stop using the recalled product
- Keep it away from children
- Dispose of it so it cannot be retrieved by a child
- Take a photo of the disposed product and send it to DMITOY at dmitoy202405@163.com or via message on Temu.com
Refunds, replacements, or repairs:
- Contact DMITOY at dmitoy202405@163.com or through Temu.com for information on refunds or further instructions
Health and safety advice:
- If a magnet was swallowed or there are signs of ingestion, seek immediate medical attention
- Watch for symptoms such as abdominal pain, vomiting, or discomfort