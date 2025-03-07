Taylor Water Technologies is recalling phosphate reagent bottles sold with test kits

Taylor Water Technologies has issued a recall for 10,000 phosphate reagent bottles sold with test kits because they violate federal child-resistant packaging regulations. The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the bottles lack child-resistant caps and could pose a chemical burn hazard to children.

No incidents have been reported.

This recall involves the replacement reagent #1 bottles sold with Taylor Phosphate Test Kits #K-1106 and also sold separately. The kits are used to test the level of phosphate in water for pools, spas and aquariums. The water testing kits are labeled with the brand name “Taylor,” the kit name “Phosphate Test” and part number “K-1106.”

The bottle in the kit that contains sulfuric acid is labeled with the brand name “Taylor,” product name “Phosphate Reagent #1,” part number “R-0980” and “A Size: 22 mL (.75 oz).” The replacement reagent bottle that is sold separately has the same label. Phosphate Reagent #1 has a shelf-life of 24 months.

The test kits were sold Online at www.taylortechnologies.com and other websites and in pool and aquarium stores nationwide from August 2022 through August 2024 for about $13 for the reagent bottles and $56 for the kits that include the reagent bottles.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the recalled Phosphate Reagent #1 bottles immediately, place them in a safe and secure location away from the reach of children and contact Taylor Water Technologies for information on how to properly dispose of the recalled bottle and obtain a free replacement bottle.

Only unexpired Phosphate Reagent #1 bottles are included in this recall and eligible for the free replacement. Taylor Water Technologies is contacting all known purchasers directly.



Consumers may contact Taylor Water Technologies at 800-837-8548 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, via the online contact form at https://www.taylortechnologies.com/en/content/contact-customer-service, or by visiting https://www.taylortechnologies.com and clicking on “Recall Information” under the Resource Center tab at the top of the page for more information or at https://www.taylortechnologies.com/en/content/recall-information.

