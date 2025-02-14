Write a review
Target recalls Spritz Hanukkah Dino Menorahs due to fire risk

A recall has been issued for the Spritz Taper Resin Hanukkah Dino Menorah, model number 240-14-1380, sold by Target. This action is taking place in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). The menorah can burn or catch fire when lit, posing a fire hazard.

The issue was identified following at least 58 reports of the product scorching, charring, melting, or catching on fire. No injuries have been reported. Approximately 4,400 units were sold at Target stores nationwide and online between October 2023 and December 2023 for about $15.

The company has stopped sales and is providing refunds in the form of a gift card or original payment. Buyers can return the product in-store or request a prepaid shipping label.

What to look for?

Product name and description:

  • Spritz Taper Resin Hanukkah Dino Menorah
  • Blue polymer resin in the shape of a dinosaur
  • Measures about 6 inches high by 13 inches long
  • Holds up to nine tapered candles in metal cups on the dinosaur’s back

Identifiers:

  • Model number: 240-14-1380
  • The model number appears on a hang tag around the dinosaur’s neck

Affected purchase locations and dates:

  • Sold at Target stores nationwide and through Target’s online platform
  • Purchased from October 2023 to December 2023

What should buyers do?

Next steps:

  • Stop using the menorah right away
  • Return it to any Target store for a full refund in the form of a gift card or in the original form of payment
  • Contact Target if a prepaid return label is preferred

Refunds, replacements, or repairs:

  • For more information or help requesting a mail-in return label, contact Target at:
  • 800-440-0680 (in-store purchases), available 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT, Monday through Sunday
  • 800-591-3869 (online purchases), available 6 a.m. to 12 a.m. CT, Monday through Sunday

Health and safety advice:

  • If any damage occurred from overheating or fire, consider consulting a professional for property assessment
  • If injuries or smoke inhalation occurred, seek medical care

