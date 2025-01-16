Swivel shop stools recalled because the seat may break off from its post

Northern Tool + Equipment is recalling nearly 52,000 adjustable swivel shop stools with backrests because of a fall hazard. The welded connection point between the seat base and the stool post can break, the company said.

The company has received reports of 271 incidents related to the recalled stools, including 18 reports of injuries from falls, and 20 reports of falls without injury.

Northern Tool + Equipment stores nationwide and online at NorthernTool.com, Walmart.com, Amazon.com and Ebay.com from September 2020 through June 2023 for about $80.

This recall involves Northern Tool + Equipment Adjustable Swivel Shop Stools with Backrests. The “NT” logo is on the seat of the recalled shop stool. “Model No. 20230” and “Intradin Co., Ltd.” are printed on separate labels located underneath the stool’s seat. Only stools manufactured by Intradin Co. Ltd. are included in this recall.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled stools and contact Northern Tool + Equipment to receive a free replacement stool by completing the form at https://www.northerntool.com/recall-details-20230. The stool should be disposed of in accordance with any local and state laws.

Consumers may contact Northern Tool + Equipment toll-free at 888-518-0342 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email Northern Tool + Equipment at inquiry@northerntool.com, visit online at https://www.northerntool.com/recall-details-20230 or www.northerntool.com and click on “Product Recalls” on the bottom of the homepage, or visit a Northern Tool + Equipment store for more information.