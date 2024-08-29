Surge protectors used in RVs recalled due to shock risk

Navico Group is recalling 21,337 Progressive RSM-30 and PSK-30 surge protectors, designed for use with recreational vehicles. The ground contact in the surge protector may not properly contact the mating ground pin, causing an open ground condition.

Improper grounding can increase the risk of electrical shock.

What to do

The remedy is currently under development. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed by September 30, 2024. Owners may contact Navico Group customer service at 1-803-324-6644, or by email at AMER-recall@oneasg.com.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.