Superb Sports baby bath seats sold on Amazon recalled for drowning risk

A recall has been issued for Superb Sports Baby Bath Seats (light blue color only) sold by the DualOranges Store on Amazon.com. The recall is conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).
The seats fail to meet federal safety requirements for infant bath seats, creating a risk of tipping and potential drowning. No injuries have been reported. Approximately 1,050 units are affected. They were marketed nationwide through the DualOranges Store on Amazon.com. The company is instructing consumers to discontinue use immediately and is providing instructions for refunds.
What to look for?
Product name and description:
- Superb Sports Baby Bath Seats (light blue color only)
- Constructed with polypropylene (PP) and ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) plastic
- About 12" long x 13" wide x 8" high
- Features four suction cups and stickers of clouds, a lion, a sun, and a squirrel holding balloons on the front bar
Identifiers:
- No specific model or lot number provided
- The brand name is noted on product listings as Superb Sports Baby Bath Seats sold by DualOranges
- Look for the stickers and light blue coloration on the seat
Affected purchase locations and dates:
- Sold exclusively on Amazon.com by the DualOranges Store
- Distributed in the United States
- Sold until the recall date
What should buyers do?
Product handling:
- Stop using the bath seat immediately
- Do not attempt to repair or modify the product
- Follow company instructions for safe disposal
Refunds, replacements, or repairs:
- Contact the DualOranges Store for refund details
- Email: info@dualoranges.com
- Phone: 980-398-2313 (9 AM to 5 PM PT, Monday-Friday)
- Consumers will be asked to provide proof of product disposal
Health and safety advice:
- The product poses a tipping risk that can result in drowning
- If a child experienced any incident, seek medical evaluation
- Monitor for water inhalation symptoms such as coughing, difficulty breathing, or lethargy
Sources
Sign up below for The Daily Consumer, our newsletter on the latest consumer news, including recalls, scams, lawsuits and more.