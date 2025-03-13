Write a review
Sublue recalls black lithium-ion batteries for Mix underwater scooters due to fire hazard

Fire risk prompts recall of batteries in Sublue Mix underwater scooters

Sublue has issued a voluntary recall for certain black lithium-ion batteries used in the Sublue Mix underwater scooters. The recall addresses a fire hazard associated with these batteries, which can overheat and ignite.

This issue was identified after 161 reports of thermal and swelling incidents, including eight fires, one injury, and property damage. Approximately 40,370 units are affected. The recalled batteries were sold through various retailers and online channels in the United States. Sublue is removing the affected products from circulation and providing replacement batteries at no cost to consumers.

What to look for?

Product name and description:

  • Sublue Mix underwater scooter
  • Available in arctic white, space blue, and aqua blue
  • “Sublue” printed on top
  • “Whiteshark Mix Underwater Scooter” printed on the side
  • Battery compartment located on the underside of the scooter

Identifiers:

  • Black lithium-ion batteries for Sublue Mix underwater scooters
  • Replacement batteries for these scooters (black only)
  • The batch or lot number is printed on the battery housing

Affected purchase locations and dates:

  • Sold nationwide through various retailers and online vendors
  • Distributed from date of product launch to the present

What should buyers do?

Product handling:

  • Stop using the scooter with the recalled black battery
  • Do not dispose of the recalled battery in regular trash or common battery recycling boxes
  • Follow local and state guidelines for safe battery disposal

Refunds, replacements, or repairs:

  • Contact Sublue for a free replacement gray battery
  • Request a prepaid return label or battery collection kit by phone, email, or the company website
  • Phone: 855-206-8698 (9 AM – 5 PM PT, Monday–Sunday)
  • Email: support.us@sublue.com
  • Website: Sublue recall information page (also accessible via “Recalls” at the top of the homepage)

Health and safety advice:

  • If the battery shows signs of swelling, smells unusual, or is hot to the touch, store it in a safe, ventilated area away from combustible materials
  • Seek medical attention if burns or smoke inhalation occurred due to battery ignition

