StyleCraft recalls 50,000 hair clippers with overheating batteries

StyleCraft is recalling around 50,000 hair clippers due to batteries that can overheat.

The trimmers, called the Instinct Professional Vector Motor Cordless Hair Clippers, have a lithium-ion battery that can overheat and cause fires and burns, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said Thursday.

There have been six reports of the batteries overheating or causing a fire, including one minor burn.

StyleCraft sold the clippers at professional beauty supply stores nationwide, its website and Amazon for around $250 from January 2023 to May 2024. The clippers were made in China.

This is StyleCraft's first recall, according to the CPSC's database.

What to do

People who bought the clippers should stop using them and visit StyleCraft's website on how to remove the battery to get a free replacement. The batteries can get replaced at one of StyleCraft's authorized service centers or by returning the battery through mail in a pre-paid shipping package.