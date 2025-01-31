Stadium seats recalled after two reports of falls and one injury

AMX Global is recalling 22,500 folding stadium seats due to fall and injury hazards. The company has received five reports of the security hook breaking, including two reports of falls and one injury involving bruising, headaches and a pinched nerve.

This recall involves the AMX Global Portable Folding Stadium Seat sold under the BJ’s Wholesale or Black Sierra brand. The BJ’s units have the “Berkley Jensen” logo on the back top side. The Black Sierra units have a Black Sierra Equipment logo on the top, right front side.

The stadium seats fold down to a compact size of about 4 inches by 20 inches by 19 inches from the open size of 16 inches by 20 inches by 19 inches. They have a padded handle and shoulder strap. Recalled Berkley Jensen seats have the date code “04/2022” on the white tag on the bottom of the seat. Recalled Black Sierra Equipment seats have the date codes “05/2022” or “11/2022” on the white tag on the bottom of the seat. Only those date codes are included in this recall.

The seats were sold at BJ’s Wholesale Club and Big 5 Corp stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com from July 2022 through January 2024 for between $30 and $50.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled seats. Consumers are directed to destroy the recalled seat by cutting through the fabric of the seat and backrest. Consumers are further directed to take a photo of the destroyed recalled seat, including the consumer’s initials and the date in the photo, and send the photo to AMX Global at support@stadiumseatrecall.com to receive a full refund.

Consumers may contact AMX Global toll-free at 888-439-5139 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or email at support@stadiumseatrecall.com or online at https://stadiumseatrecall.com/or go to www.amxglobalinc.com and click on “RECALL INFORMATION” at the top of the page for more information.