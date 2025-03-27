Specialized recalls 32,400 bikes over defective protective guard

Specialized Bicycle Components is recalling 32,400 of its Specialized Vado and Como IGH E-Bikes because the protective guard doesn't cover the belt drive, meaning loose clothing can get caught in and cause falls, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said Thursday.

No injuries were reported.

The recalled bikes sold at authorized retailers nationwide and online from March 2021 through November 2024 for between $3,250 and $5,750, the CPSC said.

The recall covers fifteen models of bikes. Below is a table with the recalled Specialized bikes.

What to do

Buyers should stop using the bikes and go to the nearest authorized Specialized retailer for a free repair, the CPSC said.

Specialized can be reached at 1-877-808-8154 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, by email at ridercare@specialized.com or online at http://www.specialized.com/safety-recall-notices.

Specialized is also contacting all known purchasers.

