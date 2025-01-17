Space heaters recalled due to shock hazard

Vornado Air is recalling nearly 8,000 whole room heaters due to electric shock and fire hazards. The heaters were sold exclusively online at Amazon.com from August 2024 through October 2024 for about $90.

The recall involves Vornado VH2 Whole Room Heaters with a “JUL24” or “AUG24” date code and “TYPE VH2” printed on the silver rating label on the underside of the heater.

The heaters are off-white and have thermostatic temperature control, automatic or continuous fan operation and two heat settings. “Vornado” with a red “V” behind it is printed on the front of the unit. Only units with a “JUL24” or “AUG24” date code are included in this recall.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled heaters and contact Vornado to confirm that their product is part of the recall and receive instructions on how to receive a free replacement heater.

Consumers may contact Vornado toll-free at 844-205-7978 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at vh2recall@vornado.com or online at www.vornado.com/recalls/vh2 or www.vornado.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the top of the webpage to check if your heater is included in the recall.