Sondiko butane torches sold on Amazon recalled for lacking child-resistant feature

Sondiko butane torches pose burn risk due to missing safety features

A mandated recall has been issued for Sondiko Butane Torches sold on Amazon by seller Sondikodirt. These items lack a child-resistant mechanism, creating a burn and fire hazard. The recall was prompted by a regulatory investigation that found the torches violate federal requirements for multipurpose lighters. They were distributed nationwide through the Amazon website.

The exact number of units affected has not been disclosed. The company is removing the product from sale and coordinating with authorities to address the issue.

What to look for?

Product name and description:

  • Sondiko Butane Torches
  • Typically branded with “Sondiko” and sold in a small box featuring product images

Identifiers:

  • No specific model or lot number details are listed
  • The product branding can be found on the body of the torch and on the box

Affected purchase locations and dates:

  • Sold on Amazon by Sondikodirt
  • Distribution dates are not publicly specified at this time

What should buyers do?

Product handling:

  • Stop using the torch immediately
  • Safely store it away from children
  • Do not attempt to repair or modify the product

Refunds, replacements, or repairs:

  • Contact the distributor at (800) 123-4567 or email recall@sondiko.com, Monday–Friday, 9 AM – 5 PM EST, for information on returns or refunds
  • A prepaid return label may be provided upon request

Health and safety advice:

  • If a burn or fire-related injury has occurred, seek professional medical attention
  • Be aware of any signs of minor burns or irritation, and consult a healthcare provider if symptoms arise

