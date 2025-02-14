CPSC recalls 1,280 Multi-Mode Sleep Lamps due to fire hazard

A recall has been issued for the Multi-Mode Sleep Lamp, model number BBL-MM-LAMP. The recall is mandated by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). The lamps’ lithium-ion batteries may overheat during charging, posing fire and burn hazards. The issue was identified through regulatory investigation, and approximately 1,280 units have been affected.
These lamps were sold to U.S. consumers from December 2023 through November 2024, primarily via online sales. The company has removed the product from its sales channels and is offering full refunds to purchasers in cooperation with the CPSC.
What to look for?
Product name and description:
- Multi-Mode Sleep Lamp (model BBL-MM-LAMP)
- White housing, measuring about 6.3 inches by 5.5 inches by 3 inches
- Features color modes including Noblue Amber Mode (yellow), Sunset Mixed Mode (orange), and Twilight Red Mode (red)
Identifiers:
- Model number: BBL-MM-LAMP
- These details can be found on the lamp’s packaging or near the power input
Affected purchase locations and dates:
- Sold online through the manufacturer’s website
- Purchased between December 2023 and November 2024
What should buyers do?
Product return or disposal:
- Stop using the recalled lamp immediately
- Dispose of the lamp following local e-waste or lithium-ion battery recycling guidelines
Refunds, replacements, or repairs:
- Eligible for a full refund
- Contact the company’s customer support by calling 1-800-555-1212 or emailing support@blockbluelight.com to request refund instructions
- Customer service is available Monday-Friday, 9 AM - 5 PM EST
Health and safety advice:
- If the product has visibly overheated or caused burns, seek medical attention as needed
- Watch for signs of heat damage or unusual odors from the device