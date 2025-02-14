SHEIN recalls 17,300 kids’ pajama sets for flammability violation

A voluntary recall has been issued for SHEIN EVRYDAY Kids’ Pajama Sets sold online between August 2023 and November 2024. The recall addresses a failure to meet federal flammability regulations for children’s sleepwear, posing a potential burn hazard.
Approximately 17,300 units are affected. This issue was identified through regulatory testing. The recalled pajamas were sold exclusively online at SHEIN.com across various U.S. regions. SHEIN Distribution Corporation is working with authorities to remove the product from circulation and is offering refunds to affected purchasers.
What to look for?
Product name and description:
- SHEIN EVRYDAY Kids’ Pajama Sets
- Two-piece sets with short sleeves
- Available in blue (SKU 2407018985445734), pink (SKU 2407082184653588), purple (SKU 2406274753471153), and orange (SKU 2404283444125106)
- Sizes: 8Y, 9Y, 10Y, 11Y, and 12Y
- Includes a pocket on the left side of the top
- “SHEIN” and the size are printed on a sewn-in label at the neck
- SKU number is printed on a seam label
Identifiers:
- Model/Style: 97% polyester, 3% elastane children’s pajamas
- The SKU can be found on the inside seam label near washing instructions
Affected purchase locations and dates:
- Sold exclusively at SHEIN.com
- Sold from August 2023 through November 2024
What should buyers do?
Product handling:
- Stop using the recalled pajama sets immediately
- Keep them away from children
Refunds, replacements, or repairs:
- Buyers are eligible for a full refund
- Contact SHEIN’s customer support at (844) 802-0200 or email SHEINSupport@shein.com for assistance
- Customer support is available Monday-Friday, 9 AM - 5 PM EST
Health and safety advice:
- If a child has experienced burns or a related injury while wearing these pajamas, seek medical assessment
- Watch for signs of skin damage or other complications