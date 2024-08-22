Shawshank LEDz is recalling squeeze toys due to injury hazard

Shawshank LEDz has issue a recall for 9,600 Squeeze Plush Ball Monsters Toys and Easter Squeezable Toys due to an injury hazard. The toys were sold exclusively at ACE Hardware stores.

The squeeze ball toy contains a liquid and glitter combination inside a thick membrane. The Consumer Product Safety Commission warns that if the membrane is ruptured, the glittery water can splash onto a child’s face and body, possibly causing an injury.

The firm has received two reports of incidents. One incident involved a child having their eyes flushed out by a medical professional to remove glitter.

This recall involves the Monster Squeezable and Easter Squeezable designs of the Squeeze Plush Ball toys. The Monster Squeezable toys have model number 702053 and UPC code 810447020536, and Easter Squeezable toys have model number 768152 and UPC code 810067681520.

The model number and UPC code are printed on a removable hang tag. The lot numbers that are included (PC: 0224 for Squeeze Plush Ball Monsters and PC:1223 for Easter Squeezable) are printed on the top right corner of the permanent sewn-on tag.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the Squeeze Plush Ball Monster Squeezable and Easter Squeezable toys, and return the toys to the store where purchased for a full refund of $5 in the form of cash.

If it is not possible for a consumer to return the recalled product to a store, they can contact Shawshank for a postage-paid label to return their toys to Shawshank for a full refund of $5 in the form of a check.

Consumers may also contact Shawshank LEDz Inc. collect at 480-802-1085 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at robert@shawshankledz.com, online at https://shawshankledz.com/Disclosures-recall.html or https://shawshankledz.com/ and click on “Product Recall” for more information.