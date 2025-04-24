Deals Oasis recalls 5,950 shape sorter car toys due to choking hazard

A voluntary recall has been announced for Deals Oasis Shape Sorter Car Toys because the products contain small parts in violation of federal regulations for children under three years of age. Officials identified a choking hazard when these small balls were flagged through regulatory oversight. Around 5,950 units are impacted.
The items were sold online, including through Amazon. The company is removing remaining stock from available channels and providing return instructions, refunds, and guidance to any purchasers who have the affected merchandise.
What to look for?
Product Name and Description:
- Deals Oasis Shape Sorter Car Toy
- A plastic car with shape-sorting holes and accompanying small shapes
- Packaging includes “Deals Oasis” branding on the box
Identifiers:
- Lot or batch information is not clearly stated, but the toys in question include small, round plastic pieces
- The branding and any product details appear on the front and back of the box
Affected purchase locations and dates:
- Sold primarily through Amazon’s online marketplace
- No officially stated sales window, but buyers who acquired a Deals Oasis Shape Sorter Car Toy with small, round parts may be affected
What should buyers do?
Product disposal or return:
- Stop using the toy immediately and do not give it to children
- Return the product by following the instructions from Deals Oasis
- Avoid placing any parts in household trash if you suspect additional hazards; follow local waste guidelines if disposal is necessary
Refunds, replacements, or repairs:
- A full refund is being offered
- Contact Deals Oasis at shapesorterrecall@gmail.com and request a prepaid return label
- Email assistance is available Monday through Friday, 9 AM to 5 PM EST, according to information on the recall notice
Health and safety advice:
- If a child has put any of the small parts in their mouth, watch for gagging or difficulty breathing
- Seek medical attention if any issues arise
Sources
