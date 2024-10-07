September’s egg recall has been raised to the most serious risk classification

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is warning consumers that last month’s massive egg recall is more serious than first thought. The agency has upgraded the recall to Class I, meaning it carries the most serious risk of illness, or even death.

In early September Milo’s Poultry Farms issued a recall for all “Milo’s Poultry Farms” and “Tony’s Fresh Market” branded eggs because the eggs had the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Milo’s Poultry Farms’ eggs were distributed in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Michigan through retail stores and food service distributors.

This recall included:

All carton sizes and all egg types labeled with “Milo’s Poultry Farms.” This recall covers all expiration dates.

All carton sizes of “Tony’s Fresh Market” branded eggs, all expiration dates.

All cases of eggs for retail foodservice distribution, all expiration dates. In the initial recall, only chicken eggs were included. But the FDA says the firm’s Happy Quackers Farm duck eggs have been added to the recall and the increased risk classification.

What to do

The recall was initiated after the FDA informed the company that environmental samples tested positive for the bacteria. FDA also conducted whole genome sequencing and found that the samples were related to an ongoing Salmonella outbreak investigation.

The FDA increased the risk classification because the strain of salmonella that has tainted the eggs is resistant to the antibiotics nalidixic acid and ciprofloxacin, meaning that severe infections may be more difficult to treat.

Consumers who have purchased “Milo’s Poultry Farms” eggs or “Tony’s Fresh Market” eggs are urged not to consume them. Consumers with questions may contact the company at (715) 758-6709.