Sejov five-drawer dressers recalled due to tip-over and entrapment hazards

A recall has been issued by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) for Sejov five-drawer wooden dressers in white and black with gold-colored round knobs and elevated legs.
This is a mandatory recall due to tip-over and entrapment hazards that violate performance and warning label requirements under the STURDY Act.
The issue came to light after two reports of dresser instability, although no injuries have been reported. Approximately 900 units were sold online through Amazon across the country. The company is removing the dressers from sale and offering refunds.
What to look for?
Product Name and Description
Name:
- Sejov five-drawer wooden dresser (white or black finish)
Physical features:
- Gold-colored round knobs
- Elevated legs
- Approximately 36 inches tall, 29 inches wide, and 15 ¾ inches deep
Identifiers
SKU numbers:
- SPG0000905N
- SPG0000905BN
- SPG0000905B
- SPG0000905
This information may appear on a label behind one of the drawers or on the product packaging.
Affected purchase locations and dates
- Sold exclusively on Amazon
- No specific sale timeframe was provided, but the recall affects all units purchased before the official recall date
What should buyers do?
Handling the product:
- Stop using the dresser if it is not anchored to a wall
- Place the dresser in an area out of children’s reach
- Contact SEJOV for a full refund
Refunds, replacements, or repairs:
- Obtain a refund by contacting SEJOV at 800-331-9670 (available Monday–Friday, 9 AM–5 PM ET) or emailing SEJOVrecall@aliyun.com
- Visit the company’s website at Sejov refund page or go to Sejov homepage and click “Recall”
- Consumers may be asked to provide a photo showing how the dresser has been disposed of
Health and safety advice:
- If any tip-over or related incident has occurred, consider consulting a medical professional