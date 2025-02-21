Write a review
  2. News
  3. Recalls

Sauder recalls clothing storage unit straps for tip-over hazard risk

Image via CPSC.gov

Consumers urged to replace faulty straps on Sauder storage units

A recall has been issued for certain Sauder Woodworking clothing storage unit tip-over restraint straps, including those sold under the Sauder and Sauder Beginnings brands. This action is being taken in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The straps can fail when attached to affected dressers and four-drawer chests, creating a tip-over and entrapment hazard that may lead to serious injuries. The issue was identified after reports that the straps did not perform as expected in certain conditions, posing a risk to individuals, especially children.

The product units were sold in the United States and Canada through various retail and online channels between July 2020 and August 2023. The exact number of affected units has not been disclosed. Sauder Woodworking Company is working with regulators to address the matter by offering free replacement tip-over restraint kits.

What to look for?

Product name and description:

  • Sauder and Sauder Beginnings clothing storage units, such as dressers and four-drawer chests
  • Various colors and finishes

Identifiers:

  • Date of manufacture sticker on the back of the unit
  • Manufactured between July 2020 and August 2023

Affected purchase locations and dates:

  • Sold through multiple retailers and online marketplaces
  • Dates of sale range from July 2020 to August 2023

What should buyers do?

Action for owners:

  • Immediately stop using the recalled clothing storage units if the existing tip-over strap is attached and has not been replaced
  • Contact Sauder Woodworking Company for a free replacement tip-over restraint kit

Refunds, replacements, or repairs:

  • A replacement tip-over restraint kit is provided at no cost
  • For more information, check the official recall notice on Sauder’s website or call the company’s customer service line listed on their recall page
  • Service representatives are generally available Monday–Friday, 9 AM–5 PM EST (contact hours may vary based on information provided on the official recall notice)

Health and safety advice (if applicable):

  • Children may be at risk of injury if the unit tips over
  • Seek medical attention if injuries occur as a result of a tip-over event

Sources

Get the news you need delivered to you

Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

You’re signed up

We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.