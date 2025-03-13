Retractable safety gates recalled due to child entrapment hazard

A recall has been issued for retractable safety mesh gates marketed for child or pet use under model number SG021. The recall is being conducted in coordination with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.
The entrapment hazard was identified when safety testing revealed that a child’s torso could fit through the opening between the gate and the floor. Approximately 880 units have been affected. These gates were sold on Amazon from September 2024 to January 2025. The company is removing the product from the market and offering full refunds.
What to look for?
Product name and description:
- Retractable safety gates labeled as “Retractable Safety Gate” with model SG021
- Colors: white, gray, and black
- Height: about 34 inches, adjustable up to around 55 inches in width
- Frame made of aluminum
- A white label inside the frame near the handles shows the product name and model
Identifiers:
- Model number SG021 printed on the label near the handles
- Look for the text “Retractable Safety Gate” on the gate’s frame
- The label with this information is placed inside the frame near the handles
Affected purchase locations and dates:
- Sold exclusively on Amazon
- Purchased between September 2024 and January 2025
What should buyers do?
Use or disposal advice:
- Stop using the recalled gate immediately
- Destroy it by cutting the mesh
- Dispose of it following local waste guidelines
Refunds, replacements, or repairs:
- A full refund is available
- Contact the company by phone at 771-232-2236 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday
- Email support at [email protected]
- Provide a photo of the destroyed gate to receive instructions for the refund
Health and safety advice:
- No injuries have been reported
- If a child has experienced any incident related to the recalled gate, seek medical attention for potential torso or neck injuries
- Monitor for bruising, discomfort, or trouble breathing
