Reser’s Fine Foods recalls meal kits due to listeria risk

Reser’s Fine Foods has issued a recall for some meal kits because they contain chicken subject to a previous recall. The recalled chicken ingredient was supplied by BrucePac.
The meal kits were distributed to stores in:
Alabama
Arizona
California
Colordo
Florida
Georgia
Illinois
Indiana
Kentucky
Kansas
Louisiana
Maine
Maryland
Massachusetts
Michigan
Missouri
Nebraska
New York
North Carolina
Ohio
Oklahoma
Oregon
Pennsylvania
South Carolina
Tennessee
Texas
Utah
Virginia
Washington
Wyoming
What to do
Consumers who have purchased these kits should not consume any part of the kits; rather, they may return it to the store for a full refund or discard the item.
Consumers who have questions regarding this recall may call Reser’s Fine Foods at 888-223-2127 Monday-Friday, 8:00 am – 5:00 pm Pacific Time.