Reser’s Fine Foods recalls meal kits due to listeria risk

Reser’s Fine Foods has issued a recall for some meal kits because they contain chicken subject to a previous recall. The recalled chicken ingredient was supplied by BrucePac.

The meal kits were distributed to stores in:

Alabama

Arizona

California

Colordo

Florida

Georgia

Illinois

Indiana

Kentucky

Kansas

Louisiana

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Missouri

Nebraska

New York

North Carolina

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Washington

Wyoming

What to do

Consumers who have purchased these kits should not consume any part of the kits; rather, they may return it to the store for a full refund or discard the item.

Consumers who have questions regarding this recall may call Reser’s Fine Foods at 888-223-2127 Monday-Friday, 8:00 am – 5:00 pm Pacific Time.