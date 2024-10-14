Write a review
  2. News
  3. Recalls

Reser’s Fine Foods recalls meal kits due to listeria risk

Reser’s Fine Foods is recalling some meal kits containing chicken that may be contaminated with listeria - Image (c) ConsumerAffairs

The kits contain chicken that may be tainted

Reser’s Fine Foods has issued a recall for some meal kits because they contain chicken subject to a previous recall. The recalled chicken ingredient was supplied by BrucePac.

The meal kits were distributed to stores in:

  • Alabama

  • Arizona

  • California

  • Colordo

  • Florida

  • Georgia

  • Illinois

  • Indiana

  • Kentucky

  • Kansas

  • Louisiana

  • Maine

  • Maryland

  • Massachusetts

  • Michigan

  • Missouri

  • Nebraska

  • New York

  • North Carolina

  • Ohio

  • Oklahoma

  • Oregon

  • Pennsylvania

  • South Carolina 

  • Tennessee

  • Texas

  • Utah

  • Virginia

  • Washington

  • Wyoming

What to do

Consumers who have purchased these kits should not consume any part of the kits; rather, they may return it to the store for a full refund or discard the item.

Consumers who have questions regarding this recall may call Reser’s Fine Foods at 888-223-2127 Monday-Friday, 8:00 am – 5:00 pm Pacific Time.

Quick and easy. Find a home warranty partner now.

    Get the news you need delivered to you

    Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    You’re signed up

    We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.