REI recalls over 75,000 children's bikes after broken arm

Outdoor retailer REI is recalling around 75,860 children's bicycles after their defective training wheels injured kids.

A knob on the training wheels of the REI Co-op Cycles REV 12, 16 or 20-inch kid’s bicycles can loosen and detach, which has led to four reported injuries, including one broken arm, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said Thursday.

The bicycles were sold at REI stores across the country and on its website between March 2022 and May 2024. The bicycles were made in China and Cambodia.

See a table below on the the recalled kid's bikes. A printed serial number appears underneath the bike frame on the bottom bracket or down tube.

What to do

People who bought the bikes shouldn't use them with their training wheels and call their nearest REI store to arrange for a repair. If you can't visit an REI store, contact the company for a repair kit to be shipped. The recall number is 24-283.