Write a review
  2. News
  3. Recalls

Refrigerated Lactaid milk recalled due to possible almond allergen

Lactaid milk is being recalled in 27 states because it contains trace amounts of undeclared almond - FDA

HP Hood LLC Recalls Select Units of 96 oz containers distributed in 27 states

HP Hood LLC is recalling five SKUs of 96 oz containers of Lactaid milk because the product may contain trace amounts of almond, which is not listed on the label. 

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to almonds may run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The affected 96 oz containers of the product were shipped to retailers and wholesalers earlier this month in Alabama, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming. 

The recall applies to a limited number of 96 oz. plastic containers of refrigerated Lactaid Milk with the code 51-4109 P2 and the Best By Date listed in the chart below. The code and Best By Date can be found in the center-top area of the container, as pictured in the image below. This recall applies to only those products that contain the code 51-4109 P2 and the Best By Date specified in the chart below.

This issue was discovered as a result of routine maintenance programs which revealed the potential for trace amounts of almond.

What to do

Consumers who purchased the product may return it to the retail location where the purchase was made for a full refund or exchange, or call Hood Consumer Affairs at 800-242-2423 Monday through Friday from 9 AM ET to 5:00 PM ET.

Production Date

Release Date

Product Name

Expiration Date

96 oz Lactaid Whole Milk

0 41383 09073 8

NOV 22 24

NOV 23 24

NOV 25 24

NOV 26 24

NOV 27 24

NOV 28 24

DEC 02 24

DEC 03 24

DEC 04 24

51-4109 P2

96 oz Lactaid 2% Milk

0 41383 09072 1

NOV 23 24

NOV 24 24

NOV 28 24

NOV 29 24

NOV 30 24

DEC 01 24

DEC 04 24

51-4109 P2

96oz Lactaid 1% Milk

0 41383 09071 4

NOV 24 24

NOV 25 24

DEC 05 24

51-4109 P2

96oz Lactaid Fat Free Milk

0 41383 09070 7

NOV 24 24

NOV 25 24

51-4109 P2

96oz Lactaid 2% Calcium Enriched Milk

0 41383 15567 3

DEC 01 24

51-4109 P2

Take a Home Warranty Quiz. Get matched with an Authorized Partner.

    Get the news you need delivered to you

    Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    You’re signed up

    We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.