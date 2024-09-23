Refrigerated Lactaid milk recalled due to possible almond allergen

HP Hood LLC is recalling five SKUs of 96 oz containers of Lactaid milk because the product may contain trace amounts of almond, which is not listed on the label.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to almonds may run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The affected 96 oz containers of the product were shipped to retailers and wholesalers earlier this month in Alabama, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

The recall applies to a limited number of 96 oz. plastic containers of refrigerated Lactaid Milk with the code 51-4109 P2 and the Best By Date listed in the chart below. The code and Best By Date can be found in the center-top area of the container, as pictured in the image below. This recall applies to only those products that contain the code 51-4109 P2 and the Best By Date specified in the chart below.

This issue was discovered as a result of routine maintenance programs which revealed the potential for trace amounts of almond.

What to do

Consumers who purchased the product may return it to the retail location where the purchase was made for a full refund or exchange, or call Hood Consumer Affairs at 800-242-2423 Monday through Friday from 9 AM ET to 5:00 PM ET.