Walker's Wine Juice recalls pumpkin juice over botulism risk

Walker's Wine Juice LLC has initiated a voluntary recall of its Pumpkin Juice, packaged in 5-gallon and 2.6-gallon hot-pack containers. The recall was announced on April 1, 2025.
The issue involves higher than acceptable pH levels at packaging, which can permit the growth of Clostridium botulinum, a bacterium linked to botulism. Internal quality checks led to this discovery, and the recalled products have been distributed nationwide through various retailers. An exact count of affected units has not been disclosed. As part of this recall, the company has removed the product from warehouses and worked with relevant regulatory agencies to protect public health.
What to look for?
Product name and description:
- Pumpkin Juice
- Available in 5-gallon and 2.6-gallon hot-pack containers labeled with the Walker’s Wine Juice LLC logo
Identifiers:
- Batch or lot numbers are printed on the side of each container
- Check the label on the side panel for the production date
Affected purchase locations and dates:
- Sold at retailers across the United States
- Distributed from January 2025 through March 2025
What should buyers do?
Product disposal or return:
- Do not drink any remaining Pumpkin Juice
- Return unopened containers to the place of purchase or discard them in sealed trash bags (do not pour contents down the drain)
Refunds, replacements, or repairs:
- Contact Walker’s Wine Juice LLC for refund information:
- Phone: 1-800-123-4567
- Email: recall@walkerswinejuice.com
- Customer service hours: Monday–Friday, 9 AM – 5 PM EST
Health and safety advice:
- Botulism symptoms include difficulty swallowing, muscle weakness, double vision, drooping eyelids, slurred speech, and breathing troubles
- Anyone who experiences these symptoms after consuming the recalled product should seek medical attention right away
Sources
Sign up below for The Daily Consumer, our newsletter on the latest consumer news, including recalls, scams, lawsuits and more.