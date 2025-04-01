Write a review
  2. News
  3. Recalls

Walker's Wine Juice recalls pumpkin juice over botulism risk

Walker’s Wine Juice recalls pumpkin juice due to potential botulism risk. Consumers advised to return or dispose of products immediately. Photo via FDA

Botulism risk prompts nationwide recall of Walker's pumpkin juice

Walker's Wine Juice LLC has initiated a voluntary recall of its Pumpkin Juice, packaged in 5-gallon and 2.6-gallon hot-pack containers. The recall was announced on April 1, 2025.

The issue involves higher than acceptable pH levels at packaging, which can permit the growth of Clostridium botulinum, a bacterium linked to botulism. Internal quality checks led to this discovery, and the recalled products have been distributed nationwide through various retailers. An exact count of affected units has not been disclosed. As part of this recall, the company has removed the product from warehouses and worked with relevant regulatory agencies to protect public health.

What to look for?

Product name and description:

  • Pumpkin Juice
  • Available in 5-gallon and 2.6-gallon hot-pack containers labeled with the Walker’s Wine Juice LLC logo

Identifiers:

  • Batch or lot numbers are printed on the side of each container
  • Check the label on the side panel for the production date

Affected purchase locations and dates:

  • Sold at retailers across the United States
  • Distributed from January 2025 through March 2025

What should buyers do?

Product disposal or return:

  • Do not drink any remaining Pumpkin Juice
  • Return unopened containers to the place of purchase or discard them in sealed trash bags (do not pour contents down the drain)

Refunds, replacements, or repairs:

  • Contact Walker’s Wine Juice LLC for refund information:
  • Phone: 1-800-123-4567
  • Email: recall@walkerswinejuice.com
  • Customer service hours: Monday–Friday, 9 AM – 5 PM EST

Health and safety advice:

  • Botulism symptoms include difficulty swallowing, muscle weakness, double vision, drooping eyelids, slurred speech, and breathing troubles
  • Anyone who experiences these symptoms after consuming the recalled product should seek medical attention right away

Sources

Sign up below for The Daily Consumer, our newsletter on the latest consumer news, including recalls, scams, lawsuits and more.

Get the news you need delivered to you

Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

You’re signed up

We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.