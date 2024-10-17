Promotional cigar lighters recalled for lacking a child safety feature

Olivia Cigars is recalling 60,000 of its Cigar Slim lighters because they are missing a child safety feature, violating federal regulations for cigarette lighters.

The recalled lighters do not have child-resistant mechanisms and were not tested to the federal regulatory requirements for child resistance. Young children under five years of age could ignite the lighters, posing fire and burn hazards. No incidents have been reported.

This recall involves Oliva Cigar Nub, Oliva, Serie V and Cain branded cigar lighters given away as a promotional item for free. The recalled lighters have the brand name printed on one side, measure 3” x 1 ½” x ¼” and are white, brown or red in color.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using and dispose of the recalled promotional cigar lighters.

Oliva Cigars is contacting all known businesses and wholesalers who could have provided the promotional item to consumers. As the product was given away for free, no refund or replacement will be provided.

Consumers may contact Oliva Cigars by email at recall@olivacigar.com or online at https://olivacigar.com/lighter-recall or https://olivacigar.com/ and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.