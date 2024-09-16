Porsche recalls 954 2024 Taycan units

Porsche has issued a recall for 954 of its 2024 Taycan vehicles due to a software issue with the headlight control module. The problem is that the incorrect software may have been installed, which could cause the parking lights to not operate as intended when the turn signals are activated. This reduced visibility could increase the risk of a crash.

The recall was officially announced on September 5, 2024, and owners should expect to receive notification letters starting November 1, 2024. Porsche will update the headlight control module software free of charge to remedy the issue.

If you own a 2024 Taycan, you can contact Porsche customer service at 1-800-767-7243 for further information or to check if your vehicle is affected.