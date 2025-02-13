Porsche recalls 2024-2025 Macan electric models over excessively bright headlights

A recall has been issued for certain 2024-2025 Porsche Macan Electric vehicles due to headlights that may be too bright and exceed U.S. standards. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) mandated this recall following a review of headlight-control software.
The affected vehicles were manufactured between March 15, 2024, and November 4, 2024, and an estimated 2,941 units are impacted. These vehicles were sold throughout the United States.
Porsche is cooperating with federal authorities, removing the affected inventory from sale, and offering a free software reprogramming to resolve the issue.
What to look for?
Product name and description:
- 2024-2025 Porsche Macan Electric
- Compact luxury crossover SUV design with Porsche branding on the exterior and interior
Identifiers:
- Model year range: 2024-2025
- Production dates: March 15, 2024, to November 4, 2024
- The vehicle identification number (VIN) can be found on the lower driver’s side of the windshield or inside the driver’s door jamb
Affected purchase locations and dates:
- Sold by authorized Porsche dealerships across the United States
- Purchased between March 2024 and November 2024
What should buyers do?
Next steps:
- Contact a local Porsche dealership immediately to schedule an appointment for free headlight-control software reprogramming
- Do not attempt to repair the issue independently
Refunds, replacements, or repairs:
- A free software update is available at authorized Porsche service centers
- To start the process, contact Porsche customer service at 1-800-767-7243 (available Monday-Friday, 9 AM - 5 PM EST) for more information on scheduling
Health and safety advice:
- The bright headlights may pose a hazard to oncoming traffic. If an accident or incident has occurred, seeking medical advice is recommended.
- No specific health symptoms are associated with this recall unless there was an injury from an accident potentially linked to headlight glare