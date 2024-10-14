Playpens sold by Amazon recalled due to entrapment hazard

Shenzhen Jingdu Technology has issued a recall for 6,200 Gimars Playpens with Mats because the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) says they violate the federal safety regulations for play yards. The included basketball hoop accessory can be a head entrapment hazard and children can become entrapped beneath the mattress, posing a suffocation hazard.

The recalled playpens were sold exclusively on Amazon from May 2023 through January 2024 for about $80.

The recall involves Gimars Playpens with model numbers GWL-01, GWL-02, GWL-03, GWL-04, GWL-05 and GWL-06. The playpens are labeled with the product name “Gimars Playpen with mat” on a label attached to the top rail.

“Gimars” is also printed in white on one side of the top rail. The playpens are dark gray, black and light gray fabric with white mesh sides. The mattress is reversible with printed road and animal designs. The playpens come with a basketball hoop that attaches to the top rail and multicolored balls.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using and keep children away from the recalled playpens. Consumers should disassemble the playpen and cut the fabric floor, mattress pad and basketball hoop accessory each into two pieces.

Then, consumers should upload photos of the cut product using the online submission form or email the photos to Gimars-Aftersales@outlook.com to obtain a full refund. Shenzhen Jingdu Technology and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers directly.

Consumers may contact Shenzhen Jingdu Technology by email at Gimars-Aftersales@outlook.com, or online at https://gimarsrecall.com/ or https://gimarsbaby.com and click “Safety Recalls” at the top of the page for more information.