Platform beds are being recalled for fall hazard

CVB is recalling about 137,000 LUCID platform beds with upholstered square tufted headboards due to fall and injury hazards. The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the recalled beds can sag, break, or collapse during use, posing fall and injury hazards to consumers.

The firm has received 245 reports of the beds breaking, sagging or collapsing during use, causing 18 injuries, including contusions and bruises.

This recall involves Lucid Platform Beds with an upholstered square tufted headboard in Twin, Full, Queen, King and Cal-King sizes. They were sold in beige, black, charcoal, cobalt, pearl, and stone colors.

The recalled beds have wooden support beams and wooden support legs and a white federal law label with “Made For: CVB INC, 1525 W 2960 S, LOGAN, UT 84321” printed on it. The federal law label is located on the backside of the headboard.

The beds were sold online at Amazon.com, Bed Bath & Beyond, Belk.com, Brookside, eBay, Home Depot, JC Penney, Lowes.com, Lucid, Macys, Menards, Overstock, QVC, Sears.com, Target.com, Malouf VIP, Wayfair and Walmart, and in stores nationwide from September 2019 through April 2024 for between $150 and $250.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled beds and contact Lucid for a free replacement bed frame.

Consumers must write “recalled” on the support rails of the bed with a permanent marker and send a photo of the bed, as well as a photo of the support rails on the underside of the bed or a photo of the law label, to recall@lucidmattress.com to receive the free replacement product.

Consumers may contact Lucid toll-free at 888-910-0236 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Thursday, or on Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET, by email at recall@lucidmattress.com, or online at https://lucidmattress.com/recall/upholsteredplatformbed/ or http://www.lucidmattress.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page.