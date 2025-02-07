Pearhead Recalls Infant Learning Sets Due to Choking Hazard from Wooden Rattle; Over 2,700 Units Affected in US and Canada

A recall has been issued for Pearhead Learning Sets, model number 87150. This action was taken in conjunction with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission due to a potential choking hazard associated with the wooden egg-shaped rattle in the set.
The rattle can become lodged in a child's throat and does not meet federal safety standards for infant rattles. According to reports, approximately 2,700 units are affected in the United States, with an additional 288 in Canada.
These items were distributed through various retail and online outlets. The company has removed the products from the marketplace and is working with authorities to address consumer concerns. No injuries have been reported at this time.
What to look for?
- Product name and description:
- Pearhead Learning Sets, labeled for babies 0-6 months
- Includes eight pieces (cow stroller toy, crinkle sheep toy, black and white tummy time book with flashcards, plush activity cube, wooden egg shaker rattle, and others)
Packaged in a box marked “learning set developmental toys for babies 0-6 months”
Identifiers:
- Model number: 87150
The model number may appear on a label on the box or on accompanying documentation
Affected purchase locations & dates:
- Sold through multiple retailers and online in the United States and Canada
- Distributed throughout 2023 (specific sales dates may vary by retailer)
What should buyers do?
- Next steps:
- Immediately stop using the egg-shaped rattle
Contact the manufacturer for guidance, replacement, or refund
Refunds, replacements, or repairs:
- Reach customer support at 888-308-4928 (toll-free), Monday–Friday, 9:30 AM–6 PM ET
- Email service@pearhead.com to request assistance
Visit the manufacturer’s recall page to initiate a prepaid return
Health & safety advice:
- If a child has used the rattle and experienced any difficulty breathing or coughing, seek medical attention