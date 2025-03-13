Onasti Toddler Tower Stools recalled after serious injury to a child

Blissful-Time is recalling more than 10,000 Onasti Toddler Tower Stools because the stools can collapse or tip over while in use, posing serious fall and injury hazards to children. Blissful-Time has received four reports of the stool collapsing or tipping over, including two injuries, with one causing bruising and the other a brain injury to a toddler.

The product was sold on Amazon.com from March 2024 through December 2024 for between $72 and $90.

This recall involves Onasti-branded toddler stools. The plastic, foldable, triangular-shaped tower stools were sold in beige/white, blue/gray, green, gray/white, light blue and pink.

They measure about 25 inches long, 24 inches wide and 32 inches tall, and have handles and an adjustable platform that can be raised or lowered from two to three steps. The Onasti logo appears on the warning label on the side of the stools.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the recalled stools and store them away from children until repaired. Contact Blissful-Time to receive a free repair kit, including shipping. The repair kit consists of two steps, one base, and one guardrail. Blissful-Time is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Consumers may contact Blissful-Time toll-free at 833-999-9327, email support@onasti.net, or online at https://onasti.com/pages/product-recall-information or https://onasti.com/ and click “Product Recall Information” for more information.

