Off-highway vehicles recalled due to crash and tip-over risk

CFMOTO has issued a recall for 3,630 FORCE 950 recreational off-highway vehicles (ROVs) due to a crash and tip-over hazard.

The company said the shock absorber rod assembly can unthread and detach, causing the suspension to collapse and increase the risk of a crash.

This recall involves 2022-2023 CFMOTO ZFORCE 950 HO Sport Side-by-Side Recreational Off Highway Vehicles sold in gray, orange, and tan colors. CFMOTO is stamped on the front of the vehicle and ZFORCE is printed on the side of the chassis. The VIN is stamped on the vehicle’s frame, just ahead of the right rear wheel.

CFMOTO Powersports has received approximately 86 reports of incidents in which the shock absorber failed and the suspension collapsed, including one tip-over which resulted in impact injury to the ribs. The vehicles were sold at CFMOTO dealers nationwide from March 2022 through June 2024 for about $14,000.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ROVs, and contact an authorized CFMOTO dealer to schedule an appointment to bring the recalled vehicle into the dealer for a free repair.

CFMOTO has issued a Stop Ride notice to consumers and is contacting all registered owners and dealers directly to provide more details about the repair.

Consumers may contact CFMOTO toll-free 888-823-6686 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday, email at info@cfmotousa.com, or online at https://www.cfmotousa.com/vehicle-recall or www.cfmotousa.com and go to “Vehicle Recall” under the “Customer Care” column for more information.