Nova Bus recalls 2023-2024 LFS and LFS Artic buses over faulty coolant sensors

Nova Bus (US) Inc. has announced a safety recall of certain 2023-2024 LFS and 2023 LFS Artic buses. These vehicles are equipped with Casco engine coolant level sensors (part number N108036) that may send a false signal indicating critically low coolant levels. This recall has been reported to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and covers approximately 673 vehicles manufactured between April 20, 2023, and August 8, 2024.
The problem was first identified on September 29, 2023, following a customer complaint. If these sensors send a false signal, the engine may shut down unexpectedly, increasing crash risk. The affected buses were sold to commercial and municipal transit operators throughout the United States. Nova Bus is coordinating with NHTSA to address the issue by replacing the faulty sensors.
What to look for?
Product name and description:
- 2023-2024 Nova Bus LFS and 2023 Nova Bus LFS Artic
- Public transit buses featuring the Nova Bus logo and branding
Identifiers:
- Casco engine coolant level sensor, part number N108036
- Vehicles manufactured from April 20, 2023, to August 8, 2024
- Identification details are typically located on the engine component labels
Affected purchase locations and dates:
- Distributed to commercial and municipal operators across the United States
- Sold between April 2023 and August 2024
What should buyers do?
Return or repair:
- Owners should stop operating these buses and contact Nova Bus to schedule a sensor replacement free of charge
Refunds, replacements, or repairs:
- Owners can call Nova Bus customer service at 1-450-472-6410
- The company will replace the defective coolant sensors at no cost
- Owners may also contact the NHTSA Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) for more information
Health and safety advice:
- An engine shutdown without warning can increase risk to passengers and drivers
- Seek medical attention if anyone has been harmed due to an unexpected vehicle shutdown