Nissan recalls nearly 24,000 LEAFs due to overheating battery from fast charging

Nissan is recalling 23,887 of its all-electric Nissan LEAFs with 2019-2020 model years because the lithium-ion battery can overheat during charging, posing the risk of starting a fire.

The issue is specific to LEAFs with a port for Level 3 charging, which is one of the fastest ways to charge an electric vehicle, Nissan said in a letter to regulators dated Thursday.

The recall covers 14,490 LEAFs with the 2019 model year and 8,947 LEAFs with the 2020 model year, representing around 1 out of 100 of those models that Nissan has sold.

Nissan said it is still investigating the cause of the issue, but early signs point to "excessive lithium deposits within battery cells, increasing electrical resistance and potentially causing a flunctuation in the state of charge."

It adds to a growing list of EV recalls due to battery or charging issues.

ConsumerAffairs has reported that nearly-one fifth of EVs have been recalled because of batteries or charging issues as of the end of July 2024, with risks of fires being the main concern.

What to do

Owners of 2019-2020 Nissan LEAFs shouldn't use Level 3 charging.

A solution is expected sometime in November, but dealers will currently update the battery software for free to prevent Level 3 charging in the meantime.