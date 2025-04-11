NFH recalls dietary supplements due to non-compliant child-resistant packaging

Nutritional Fundamentals for Health (NFH) has issued a voluntary recall of several dietary supplements due to non-compliant child-resistant packaging. About 17,660 bottles are affected by this recall, which is conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).
The recalled white plastic bottles contain iron supplements, and the packaging fails to meet standards set by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. If not properly safeguarded, these supplements may pose a risk of accidental poisoning in young children. No injuries or poisoning incidents have been reported.
The issue was identified during a joint review with regulators. The impacted bottles were sold online at WholescriptsInc.com and Fullscript.com, through naturopathic and homeopathic clinics, and at select retail stores nationwide between March 2022 and December 2024. The company is working with regulators and has taken steps to remove the affected products from distribution. Replacements are being offered in child-resistant packaging.
What to look for?
Product name and description:
- Iron SAP (60 or 120 capsules), Heme Iron SAP (Porcine) (60 capsules), and Prenatal SAP (180 capsules)
- Sold in white bottles with an “NFH” brand name and a blue leaf logo
Identifiers:
- Model/lot numbers and date codes are printed on the bottom of each bottle
- Iron SAP 60 capsules codes may include 5398705/31/2027, 5398612/31/2026, N00274 07/31/2025, and others
- Iron SAP 120 capsules codes may include 538975/31/2027, 5398512/31/2026, and others
- Heme Iron SAP (Porcine) 60 capsules codes include N00265 03/31/2025, 53809 05/31/2026, and others
- Prenatal SAP 180 capsules codes include 5821709/30/2027, 5395310/31/2026, N00287 08/31/2025, and others
Affected purchase locations and dates:
- Sold at WholescriptsInc.com, Fullscript.com, naturopathic/homeopathic clinics, and specific stores
- Distributed from March 2022 to December 2024
What should buyers do?
Handling the product:
- Immediately store the bottles out of reach of children
- Contact NFH for a free replacement in child-resistant packaging
Refunds, replacements, or repairs:
- Eligible buyers can request a replacement in compliant packaging
- Contact NFH toll-free at 866-510-3123 (Monday through Friday, 9 AM to 5 PM EST)
- Email inquiries can be sent to info@nfh.ca
Health and safety advice:
- If the product has been ingested by a child and any adverse reactions occur, seek medical attention promptly
- Watch for symptoms such as stomach pain, nausea, vomiting, or fatigue
