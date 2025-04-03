Nearly 200,000 blender bottles sold at Target recalled

Sakar is recalling around 199,000 Vivitar blender bottles sold exclusively at Target because the blades can keep running when the bottle isn't attached and can cut people, the Consumer Product Saftey Commission said Thursday.

Appearance: Made of white clear plastic with a white plastic base and top.

Made of white clear plastic with a white plastic base and top. Identifiers: ES15-BB-TA and MID #5220824 are on a sticker underneath the white plastic base. MID #5220824 is also on the underwide of the base.

The blenders sold at Target and Target.com for around $5 from Dec. 2024 through Jan. 2025.

No injuries were reported, but there was one report of a person being unable to remove the bottle from the base while the blades were running, the CPSC said.

What to do

Buyers of the blender bottles should stop using them and contact Sakar for how to get a refund in the form of a $5 Target gift card or a check, along with a pre-paid return shipping label.

The blender bottles shouldn't be returned to Target stores and Sakar is contacting all known purchasers.

Sakar can be reached at 1-800-592-9541 anytime, by email at support@sakar.com or online at https://www.vivitar.com/pages/recalls.

