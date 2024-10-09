Nearly 10 million pounds of ready-to-eat meat recalled for listeria risk

BrucePac is recalling approximately nearly 10 million pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) meat and poultry products that may be tainted with Listeria monocytogenes, according to the U.S. Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The ready-to-eat meat and poultry items were produced from June 19, 2024, to October 8, 2024. These products were shipped to other establishments and distributors nationwide and then distributed to restaurants and institutions.

The recall was classified as Class I, the rating given to the most serious health threats.

The products subject to recall bear establishment numbers "51205 or P-51205" inside or under the USDA mark of inspection.

The problem was discovered after FSIS performed routine product testing of finished products containing RTE poultry products produced by BrucePac and confirmed those products tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes. A subsequent FSIS investigation identified BrucePac RTE chicken as the source of the Listeria monocytogenes.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider.

What to do

FSIS is concerned that some product may be available for use in restaurants, institutions, and other establishments. These other establishments may have used affected meat and poultry in RTE products that may be on store shelves or in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers.

Restaurants, institutions, and other establishments are urged not to serve or use these products. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact Jeff Golangco, VP Business Development at BrucePac, at 503-874-3000.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov.

For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.