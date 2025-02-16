Mauna Loa recalls milk Chocolate covered macadamias due to undeclared almonds risk in SoCal

A voluntary recall has been announced for Mauna Loa Milk Chocolate Covered Macadamias snack (1oz) pouches. The recall was initiated on February 15, 2025, after internal quality control processes identified an undeclared almond issue. The affected items were distributed to two retail locations in Southern California (World Market and Abraham & Sons, Inc.).
Undeclared almonds pose a serious health risk to individuals with almond allergies. No illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported as of the recall date. The company is removing the product from shelves and offering refunds through its customer service department.
What to look for?
Product Name and Description:
- Mauna Loa Milk Chocolate Covered Macadamias snack (1oz) pouches
- Small pouch packaging with the Mauna Loa brand label
Identifiers:
- UPC: 0 72992 04260 3
- Lot number: K4351
- Best by date: 07 2026
- The lot number is printed on the bottom of the box
Affected Purchase Locations and Dates:
- Sold at World Market and Abraham & Sons, Inc. in Southern California
- Distributed on or before February 15, 2025
What should buyers do?
Product returns or disposal:
- Do not consume the product if you have an almond allergy
- Return the product to the retailer for a full refund
Refunds, Replacements, or Repairs:
- Contact Mauna Loa’s Customer Service at 1-888-255-5998 (Monday through Friday) for return instructions or questions
- Buyers may request a full refund at the original place of purchase
Health and safety advice:
- If you have consumed this product and have an almond allergy, contact a healthcare provider
- Seek medical attention if you experience allergic reaction symptoms such as itching, hives, swelling, or difficulty breathing