Mamibaby and Cosy Nation Baby Loungers recalled for federal violations

More than 32,000 Mamibaby and Cosy Nation Baby Loungers are being recalled because they violate the federal safety regulations for Infant Sleep Products. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the sides are too low to contain the infant.

Regulators also say the sleeping pad is too thick, posing a suffocation hazard because an infant could fall out of an enclosed opening at the foot of the lounger or become entrapped.

The loungers also do not have a stand, posing a fall hazard if used on elevated surfaces. These violations create an unsafe sleeping environment for infants, CPSC says.

This recall involves baby loungers made of a cloth cover with a foam sleeping pad and padded bumper. The baby loungers were advertised as “baby lounger” and “co-sleeper” and were sold in different printed fabrics and colors, including Animal, Baby Crown, Classics Dinosaur, Crocodile, Deer, Dinosaur2, Elephant, Elk, Feather, Flower, Forest, Giraffe, Green Leaf, Gray-set, Gray Arrow, Leaves, Lion, Love, Sheep Monkey, Star, Triangle and White Leaf.

“SLEEPING SET” is printed on a tag sewn on the interior of the cover of the baby loungers. “Mamibaby” or “Cosy Nation” is printed on a brand tag sewn on the exterior of the cover of most of the baby loungers, although some of the recalled baby loungers did not include either tag.

They were sold online at Amazon.com from June 2023 through June 2024 for between about $40 and $50.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled loungers, and contact MEIXIA Shop for information on how to dispose of the product to obtain a full refund. MEIXIA Shop and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers directly.

Consumers may also contact MEIXIA Shop by email at recallemail@163.com.