LuckupShein window roll-up shades recalled for strangulation hazard

A recall has been issued for LuckupShein window roll-up shades, sold exclusively on SHEIN.com. This is a government-mandated recall backed by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). The recalled products do not comply with federal requirements for window coverings because of long operating cords that present strangulation and entanglement hazards.
Internal review identified these hazards, prompting the CPSC to take action. Approximately 545 units are affected across online sales in the United States. The company is offering a free repair option and is advising consumers to stop using and to disable the cords on the recalled items.
What to look for?
Product name and description:
- LuckupShein window roll-up shades
- Typically sold in neutral colors with distinct roll-up cords and simple packaging
- Branded with “LuckupShein” on labels or online product listings
Identifiers:
- Lot information may be on the packaging or shipping documentation
- Any long-cord window shade labeled “LuckupShein” and purchased exclusively on SHEIN.com
- The operating cord is prominent on the shade’s side
Affected purchase locations and dates:
- Sold only on SHEIN.com
- Distributed during online sales from July 2023 through September 2023
What should buyers do?
Product handling:
- Stop using the shades right away and cut the cords
- Do not place recalled shades back into use
Refunds, replacements, or repairs:
- A free repair kit with replacement cords is offered
- Contact the company at luckupshein@163.com or visit luckupshein.com/recall to request a repair kit
- Customer service is available Monday–Friday, 9 AM–5 PM EST
Health and safety advice:
- If a child or any individual has experienced injury from the cords, seek medical attention
- Watch for difficulty breathing or other signs of injury that require prompt care
Sources
- See the official recall notice from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission
- CPSC recalls homepage
