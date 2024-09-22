Lucid platform beds recalled

CVB is recalling platform beds with upholstered square tufted headboards. They can sag, break, or collapse during use, posing fall and injury hazards to consumers.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled beds and contact Lucid for a free replacement bed frame. Consumers must write “recalled” on the support rails of the bed with a permanent marker and send a photo of the bed, as well as a photo of the support rails on the underside of the bed or a photo of the law label, to recall@lucidmattress.com to receive the free replacement product.

The recall affects about 137,000 beds in the U.S. and 890 in Canada.