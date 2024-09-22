Write a review
  2. News
  3. Recalls of Household Products

Lucid platform beds recalled

Lucid beds are being recalled because they can sag, break or collapse, the Consumer Product Safe Commission announced in a news release. (c) ConsumerAffairs

The beds can sag, break or collapse

CVB is recalling platform beds with upholstered square tufted headboards. They can sag, break, or collapse during use, posing fall and injury hazards to consumers.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled beds and contact Lucid for a free replacement bed frame. Consumers must write “recalled” on the support rails of the bed with a permanent marker and send a photo of the bed, as well as a photo of the support rails on the underside of the bed or a photo of the law label, to recall@lucidmattress.com to receive the free replacement product.

The recall affects about 137,000 beds in the U.S. and 890 in Canada.

Take a Home Warranty Quiz. Get matched with an Authorized Partner.

    Get the news you need delivered to you

    Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    You’re signed up

    We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.