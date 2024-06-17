Write a review
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Recalls

Lomi hand-held wax warmers recalled for fire hazard

Southern Telecom recalls 19,500 Lomi roll-on waxing kits due to fire, burn, and shock hazards - CPSC

The company has received reports of at least two burns

Southern Telecom has recalled 19,500 Lomi roll-on waxing kits due to possible fire, burn and shock risks. The company said the roll-on warmer’s power cord can overheat and short circuit. 

The firm has received two reports of the warmer’s power cord overheating and/or short-circuiting, including two consumers who suffered burns, and one incident of property damage.

The products were sold at Ross, DD's, Bealls, and Burlington stores nationwide from April 2023 through October 2023 for about $13.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled waxing kits, and contact Southern Telecom for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to write “Recalled” with a permanent marker on the wax warmer, unplug the warmer, cut the unplugged power cord, and submit a photo to Southern Telecom.

Consumers with additional questions may contact Southern Telecom toll-free at 888-959-0944 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at support@customersupport123.com, or online at https://southerntelecom.com/recall-2024-06-13/ or www.southerntelecom.com and click on “Recall: LOMB2003PK Roll-On Waxing Kit” at the top of the page for more information.

Get matched with a Flooring partner near you.

    Get the news you need delivered to you

    Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    You’re signed up

    We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.