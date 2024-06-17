Lomi hand-held wax warmers recalled for fire hazard

Southern Telecom has recalled 19,500 Lomi roll-on waxing kits due to possible fire, burn and shock risks. The company said the roll-on warmer’s power cord can overheat and short circuit.

The firm has received two reports of the warmer’s power cord overheating and/or short-circuiting, including two consumers who suffered burns, and one incident of property damage.

The products were sold at Ross, DD's, Bealls, and Burlington stores nationwide from April 2023 through October 2023 for about $13.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled waxing kits, and contact Southern Telecom for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to write “Recalled” with a permanent marker on the wax warmer, unplug the warmer, cut the unplugged power cord, and submit a photo to Southern Telecom.

Consumers with additional questions may contact Southern Telecom toll-free at 888-959-0944 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at support@customersupport123.com, or online at https://southerntelecom.com/recall-2024-06-13/ or www.southerntelecom.com and click on “Recall: LOMB2003PK Roll-On Waxing Kit” at the top of the page for more information.