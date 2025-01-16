Write a review
Lexmark recalls printers after fire

Lexmark is recalling tens of thousands of specialty printers after reports of overheating and a fire. The company is offering a repair part. Image of Lexmark's MS725dvn model via CPSC.

Lexmark is recalling around 43,510 printers after reports of overheating and a fire, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said Thursday.

What are the product details?

  • Product name: Lexmark specialty printers
  • Model numbers: MS725dvn and MX725adve

Where were they sold?

Between $1,000 and $4,200, the printers sold at Lexmark.com, CDW Logistics, Tech Data Product Management Inc. and Insight Direct USA from June 2018 through Nov. 2024, the CPSC said.

What should buyers do?

Owners of the printers should immediately stop using the printers and contact Lexmark for a free repair part, which snaps into the unit inside the rear-access panel, the CPSC said.

Lexmark can be reached by phone at +1-866-470-1574 and by email at safety@lexmark.com.

PhotoImage of Lexmark's MX725adve printer. Image via CPSC.

Have there been any incidents?

There have been two reports of the printers overheating and one fire, but no injuries or damage, the CPSC said.

