Lean Cuisine, Stouffer's frozen meals recalled

Nestlé USA has issued a voluntary recall for select batches of Lean Cuisine and STOUFFER'S frozen meals due to a potential contamination with wood-like material. The recall was prompted by a consumer report of a possible choking incident, and the company is collaborating with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

The recalled products were produced between August 2024 and March 2025 and distributed to major retailers across the United States from September 2024 to March 2025. At this time, the total number of affected units has not been publicly released. Nestlé USA has removed the products from sale and is offering refunds or replacements.

What to look for?

Product name and description:

Lean Cuisine Butternut Squash Ravioli

Lean Cuisine Spinach Artichoke Ravioli

Lean Cuisine Lemon Garlic Shrimp Stir Fry

STOUFFER'S Party Size Chicken Lasagna (96oz)

All items are frozen meals packaged in boxes or trays bearing the Lean Cuisine or STOUFFER'S brand name.

Identifiers:

The lot numbers and best-before dates are printed on the product packaging

Affected Lean Cuisine codes include: 4261595912 (OCT2025), 4283595912 (NOV2025), 4356595912 (JAN2026), 5018595912 (FEB2026), 5038595912 (MAR2026), and 4214595511 (SEPT2025)

Affected STOUFFER'S codes include: 4262595915 (OCT2025), 4351595915 (JAN2026), 5051595915 (MAR2026), 5052595915 (MAR2026)

Affected purchase locations and dates:

Distributed to major retailers throughout the United States

Sold between September 2024 and March 2025

What should buyers do?

Product handling:

Do not consume the affected meals

Return them to the place of purchase for a full refund or replacement

If discarding, follow local waste guidelines

Refunds, replacements, or repairs:

Contact Nestlé USA at (800) 681-1676 for information on refunds or replacements

Phone lines are open Monday–Friday, 9 AM–6 PM EST

Health and safety advice:

If anyone has experienced symptoms such as gagging or choking after consuming these meals, consider seeking medical attention

Watch for continued breathing difficulty or persistent throat irritation

