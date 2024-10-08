L&B Lone Star dip recalled because of potential mold

Lunds & Byerlys is voluntarily recalling approximately 500 containers of L&B Lone Star Dip because of potential mold growth contamination.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this recall. This product concern was first noticed by store employees, and they notified the company’s Quality Assurance team.

Brand Name & Description Unit Size UPC Impacted Best By Date(s) L&B Lone Star Dip 12 oz. 18169-74197 10-15-24 10-17-24

What to do

If a customer recently purchased the impacted product, they are encouraged to return it to any Lunds & Byerlys for a full refund (no receipt required) or destroy the product immediately.

For additional questions, customers can call 952-548-1400 Monday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.