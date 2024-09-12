Kids’ tool sets sold at Costco recalled for excessive lead

Red Toolbox has issued a recall for about 459,000 Stanley-branded Jr. Kids Garden Sets because the point on the handles contain excessive amounts of lead, posing a health hazard.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says the sets, sold exclusively by Costco, violate the federal ban for lead in paint. There is a wheelbarrow and seven garden tools in the set.

This recall involves the long hoe and rake in the Stanley Jr. Kids Wheelbarrow and 7-piece Garden Set, model number 1662178. The Stanley Jr. Kids Wheelbarrow and 7-piece Garden Set includes a wheelbarrow, apron, gloves, rake, hoe and hand tools.

The wheelbarrow has a white label on the bottom that states “Red Toolbox” and the manufacturing date of 12.2023. The recalled long hoe and rake have a yellow-painted long wooden handle with the words “Stanley Jr.” painted in black. The hoe and rake are black-painted metal. Only the long hoe and rake in the set are included in this recall.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the long hoe and rake in the garden set immediately. Visit Red Toolbox’s recall website, https://www.recall-rtb.com/, for information on how to obtain a free replacement long hoe and rake.

The consumer will need to fill out a form and upload photos of disposing these items and the white label on the bottom of the wheelbarrow showing the 12.2023 manufacturing date. Costco is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Consumers may contact Red Toolbox by email at CS@recall-rtb.com, or online at https://www.recall-rtb.com/ or https://red-toolbox.com and click “Recall Information” at the bottom of the page for more information.